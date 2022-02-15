Warm winter weekend escapes
Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins FOX6 WakeUp with some hot destinations that won't break the bank.
Are you looking for a warm weekend getaway? Now is the time to book a quick trip before the spring break push. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins FOX6 WakeUp with some hot destinations that won't break the bank.
The total from The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County's 2021 Red Kettle Campaign is in.
Brian is in Shorewood at Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails where they feature a modern menu and décor with inspiration from the early 1960s.