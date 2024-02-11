Warm weather impacting winter activities

This warm and wet winter is really doing a number on people who love winter sports.

Outside ice rinks and snow shoes are not getting a lot of use, and then there's the ski resorts.

Little Switzerland in Slinger is adapting for guests to still hit the slopes.

Little Switzerland

"This eternal spring, as we called it," said co-owner Rick Schmitz. "Without snow, we don’t have a product. We don’t have skiers."

Mother Nature has held back on the most crucial part to the slopes at Little Switzerland.

To prevent things from going downhill, Schmitz said they are bumping up artificial snow-making.

"We’ve had to make more snow more often this year than we have in other years," he said. "We take high pressure water, pump it through a pipeline on the hill. The electricity is very, very expensive. The labor, maintaining all the snow."

Little Switzerland co-owner Rick Schmitz

He said while it’s costly, it hasn’t necessarily hurt business.

"We’ve maintained 100% open almost throughout most of the winter," he said.

Schmitz said despite spring-like conditions, people aren't shying away from hitting the slopes.

Little Switzerland

"People still came out for spring skiing, the snow is soft," he said. "It’s great to learn in."

He said with any given weather this season, you can always expect to see snow at Little Switzerland.