Milwaukee triple shooting suspect wanted

The sound of gunfire filled the air near 20th and Center on April 13. Three people were shot on the front porch of a home; two victims survived, the third did not.

"I would ask people to think about their own family," Milwaukee police officer Ryan Carpenter explained. "How they would feel if one of their own family members was the victim of one of these crimes?"

Carpenter tells FOX6 News the Milwaukee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for 34-year-old Devin R. Jones.

"He’s currently wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety," Carpenter explained. "This was a targeted incident."

According to Carpenter, the investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a family feud – a feud that ended with a mother losing her life.

"Her children were on scene at the time, and I believe one of her children was one of the victims," said Carpenter.

The officer said Jones is aware there is a warrant for his arrest.

"Mr. Jones was one of several actors that were intentionally firing their gun at this group of individuals," Carpenter said.

Authorities say Jones has an extensive criminal history that involves narcotics and battery convictions.

He can be identified by the teardrop tattoos on his face.

"He has a tattoo that says FACEMOB on his neck," Carpenter described. "He also has a tattoo on the back of his neck that says ‘GD’ that stands for ‘Gangster Disciples.’"

Authorities say anyone in on hiding Jones’ whereabouts could face charges for helping a fugitive.

"Somebody out there has information that can help us locate Mr. Jones," Carpenter said.

Anyone with information that can lead to Jones' capture can call the U.S. Marshals tip line anonymously – 414-297-3707.

If Jones is watching, authorities have a message for him.

"Mr. Jones we ask that you contact us and turn yourself in peacefully so this violence doesn’t have to continue," he said.

