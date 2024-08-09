article

Walworth County deputies are looking for the motorcyclist involved in a pursuit on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

It started as a traffic stop near State Highway 50 and Edwards Boulevard in Lake Geneva. The motorcyclist nearly hit a deputy as they fled the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The chase went through Lake Geneva and north onto State Highway 120. Near Oak Lane, the deputy collided with a vehicle that was not involved in the pursuit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

First responders were called to the crash scene and rendered aid, as the chase was called off. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

The motorcyclist was last seen fleeing northbound and is described as wearing a pink hoodie and backpack. Anyone with information should contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.