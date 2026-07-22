Walworth County police chase; driver hit gas line, Illinois man arrested

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The Brief Police arrested an Illinois man on July 18 following a vehicle pursuit and crash in Walworth County. Dispatch reported that the stolen vehicle was speeding westbound on County Highway B at over 100 mph and driving onto sidewalks. The pursuit ended after the driver ran a stop sign, drifted off the road, and struck a gas line.



An Illinois man was taken into custody on July 18 following a police chase and crash in Walworth County.

Police chase

What we know:

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 3:10 a.m. of a stolen vehicle from Round Lake Heights that was involved in a pursuit with McHenry County Deputies.

Dispatch advised that the stolen vehicle was traveling westbound on County Hwy B at over 100 mph, driving onto sidewalks through the Village of Genoa City.

Shortly after, a Walworth County deputy located the vehicle as it swerved north onto Spring Creek Road—driving straight toward a Bloomfield police officer inside their squad car.

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At that point, the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren. The vehicle did not yield to the deputy and continued at approximately 85 mph.

The vehicle continued to be driven recklessly while the deputy pursued.

Driver crashes into gas line

Dig deeper:

The vehicle ran the stop sign at Spring Creek Road and County Hwy H, drifted off the roadway, and struck a gas line, instantly igniting a fire.

The driver was then seen exiting the vehicle through the rear window and running away from the scene toward a nearby tree line.

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Deputies located the driver hiding in an area of thick, tall brush. A Walworth County Sheriff’s Office K9 was used to take the subject into custody.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as a resident of Illinois. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was medically cleared for transport to the Walworth County Jail.