Walworth County fatal crash; semi truck and SUV collide, 1 dead
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash in Walworth County on Thursday, July 3. The two-vehicle crash occurred near Highway 14 and County Highway K around 4 p.m.
What we know:
According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation shows the driver of the SUV was eastbound on Highway 14 and attempting to make a left turn onto northbound CTH K when the crash occurred. The semi-truck was westbound on Highway 14.
The SUV turned left in front of the semi-truck at the intersection. A news release says the driver of the semi-truck was unable to avoid the crash and collided with the SUV.
Neither vehicle involved in the crash had a stop sign at this intersection.
The driver of the SUV was not wearing a safety belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
The driver of the semi-truck was transported to the hospital. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 47-year-old man.
What's next:
This crash is still under investigation by Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.