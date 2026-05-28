Wallet stolen from Brookfield restaurant; police seek suspect

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The Brief Brookfield police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect. Police said the theft happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 25. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-787-3702.



Police in Brookfield are looking for a suspect who they say stole a wallet from Pokeworks on Monday, May 25.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a suspect stole an employee's wallet which had been mistakenly left on the counter by an employee.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect please contact Officer Piontkowski at the City of Brookfield at 262-787-3702.

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To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Brookfield Police Department.



