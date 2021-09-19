Walk to End Alzheimer's at the lakefront

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The gates open at 8:00 a.m. with a special Opening Ceremony at 9:40 a.m. A two-mile walk kicks off at 10:00 a.m. as you will experience the sites of the Milwaukee skyline as you walk around Lakeshore Park.