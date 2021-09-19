Walk to End Alzheimer's at the lakefront

MILWAUKEE - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Henry Maier Festival Park.
The gates open at 8:00 a.m. with a special Opening Ceremony at 9:40 a.m. A two-mile walk kicks off at 10:00 a.m. as you will experience the sites of the Milwaukee skyline as you walk around Lakeshore Park.
Organizers have a personal connection to the walk.
Doctor speaks on Alzheimer's and research
Dr. Malone can speak about Alzheimer’s from a professional perspective and the importance of early diagnosis. He can speak to investment in research and to the newly approved FDA drug Aduhelm.
Brhett speaks with Dan who cares for his wife who has had Alzheimer's for nine years. He talks about caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease and the importance of taking advantage of resources to support families on a journey with Alzheimer’s or dementia.