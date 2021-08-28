Walk for Wishes at The Rock in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The annual Make-a-Wish "Walk for Wishes" is Saturday, August 28th at The Rock in Franklin.
There are more than 500 children waiting for wishes to be granted. Walk For Wishes is moving closer to the goal of granting every eligible wish.
While COVID-19 has delayed travel and large gathering wishes, Make-A-Wish is working diligently to grant the wishes they can.
For more information on the Walk for Wishes, visit their website.
Jordan’s wish to go to Walt Disney World Resort was granted in 2012 when she was 3 years old Talking points: Jordan’s dad is also serving as the DJ for Walk For Wishes that morning, and their family have continued to give back to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin over these many years.
As a committee member, Makayla helped plan the Walk For Wishes event. She speaks on the Make-A-Wish mission, why the Walk matters and the impact that she has seen Make-A-Wish make.
Patti Gorsky has been President & CEO for over 21 years and has led the organization in its significant growth over the years, resulting in more than 7,300 wishes being granted across the state by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.
Justin Komp’s wish to go to the Pro Bowl was granted in 2020 when he was 18. He speaks on why it’s important to help make more wishes come true.