Walk for Wishes at The Rock in Franklin

The annual Make-a-Wish "Walk for Wishes" is Saturday, August 28th at The Rock in Franklin.

There are more than 500 children waiting for wishes to be granted. Walk For Wishes is moving closer to the goal of granting every eligible wish.

While COVID-19 has delayed travel and large gathering wishes, Make-A-Wish is working diligently to grant the wishes they can.

For more information on the Walk for Wishes, visit their website.