Walgreens closing Milwaukee location near 91st and Appleton

The Brief Another Walgreens store in Milwaukee is closing down in the coming weeks. Walgreens plans to close about 1,200 locations over the next three years. The Walgreens store near 91st and Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee is scheduled to close by Dec. 3.



The Walgreens store near 91st and Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee is scheduled to close by Dec. 3.

Walgreens plans to close about 1,200 locations over the next three years as the drugstore chain seeks to turnaround a struggling U.S. business that contributed to a $3 billion quarterly loss.

"Now is the time to connect with your healthcare team to seek alternative pharmacy options - whether that means transferring prescriptions to another Walgreens location, or exploring non-Walgreens pharmacies nearby," Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said in a news release.

Related article

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Walgreens store near Teutonia and Capitol in Milwaukee closed on Jan. 15. Then on Nov. 3, the Walgreens near 26th and National also closed.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. leaders said in late June that they were finalizing a turnaround plan for its U.S. business, and that push could result in the closing of hundreds of underperforming stores.