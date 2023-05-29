Wales veteran's Memorial Day display not hindered by his cancer fight

A Vietnam War veteran in Wales has dedicated his front lawn to fallen soldiers. Those who sacrificed it all keeps him fighting his battle with cancer.

"Many people have given a great deal for this country to be what it is," said Rick Simmons, Vietnam War veteran.

Simmons served as a medic in the Vietnam War.

"I gained a real appreciation for the cost of being a soldier," Simmons said.

Now, he fights a different kind of battle following his cancer diagnosis in 2021.

"Just enjoying life a day at a time," Simmons said.

Simmons does not take those days for granted – especially Memorial Day.

For almost two decades, Simmons has set up his display to remind people as they barbecue.

"They are able to do these things, and they have the rights to do these things because of the sacrifices and the blood that was spilled by so many others," Simmons said.

Simmons wants you to know, it does not take much to remember.

"Take if only a few seconds, a few minutes, and just reflect on the sacrifices made," Simmons said.

It is the strength of those sacrifices that keep him fighting his own battle.

"Stand up for the flag," Simmons said. "Just a silent "Thank You." Just by remembering them, they’ll know. They will know."