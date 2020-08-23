VP Pence to speak at Wisconsin Lutheran College's commencement

article

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Wisconsin Lutheran College's 2020 commencement celebration on Saturday, August 29 at Franklin Field in Franklin, the college announced Friday.

Vice President Pence was invited to address the graduates and their families as he is a leader who exemplifies the qualities of Christian servant leadership and exhibits Christian values through his service to the United States of America, read a release.

The commencement is a private event and tickets have been reserved for graduates and their families to attend. At this time, all tickets have been reserved, and no public tickets are available.

This event is not an endorsement of a political party, candidate, or a party's platform and this is not meant to be viewed as a political event, as it cannot be, the college noted in a release.