Expand / Collapse search

Visit the Historic Third Ward for Small Business Saturday deals

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Shop local this holiday season at the Historic Third Ward on Small Business Saturday, Nov 26, to support your community.

Performance Running Outfitters

Performance Running Outfitters is a locally owned running store that is catered to all athletes and fitness enthusiasts. For Small Business Saturday you can get 25% off all PRO logo apparel & accessories + App members earn a point for every dollar spent.

Historic Third Ward for Small Business Saturday deals; Performance Running Outfitters

Performance Running Outfitters is a locally owned running store that is catered to all athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

2A Wine Merchants

2A Wine Merchants is an all-inclusive wine shop for all of your wine needs. Rob has a big selection of wines that can fit anyone's taste. If you go to 2A Wine Merchants between Nov. 25- Dec. 25 you can receive a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 gift card you purchase.

Historic Third Ward for Small Business Saturday deals; 2A Wine Merchants

FOX6 Brhett Vickery goes to Historic Third Ward to show you some businesses offering special deals on Small Business Saturday.

Mainstream Boutique

Mainstream Boutique is having its Annual Candy Cane Sale from Nov. 23-Nov. 27. Choose a candy cane to reveal your savings of up to 50% off your entire purchase.
 

Historic Third Ward for Small Business Saturday deals; Mainstream Boutique

Fox6 Brhett Vickery talks to the Owner of Mainstream Boutique about why Small Business Saturday is important.

Access Boutique

Access Boutique is a one-stop accessory shop that is a place for any woman pursuing affordable fashion. If you purchase more than $25 worth of fashion you can get a gift.

Historic Third Ward for Small Business Saturday deals; Access Boutique

Access Boutique is a one-stop accessory shop that is a place for any woman pursuing affordable fashion.

.
 