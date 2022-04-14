Vietnamese beef & vegetable spring rolls: recipe

From the Brewers home opener to Easter this weekend – it's starting to feel like spring.

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a spring-time recipe.

Vietnamese Beef & Vegetable Spring Rolls

INGREDIENTS:

16 thin slices Deli Roast Beef

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup chopped jicama

3/4 cup torn fresh cilantro

1/2 cup torn fresh basil

1/4 cup torn fresh mint

8 rice paper wrappers (8-1/2-inch diameter)

8 green leaf lettuce leaves, ribs removed

Dipping Sauce:

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons red jalapeño pepper jelly

1 teaspoon soy sauce

COOKING:

Whisk dipping sauce ingredients in small microwave-safe bowl until blended. Microwave on HIGH 20 to 40 seconds or until warm; do not boil. Set aside to cool.

Toss carrots and jicama with 2 tablespoons of the dipping sauce in small bowl. Set aside. Toss cilantro, basil and mint in small bowl to combine. Set aside.

Fill large bowl with warm water. Dip 1 rice paper wrapper into water for a few seconds or just until moistened. Rice paper will still be firm but will continue to soften during assembly. Place on work surface.

Place 1 lettuce leaf at bottom of wrapper, leaving 1-inch border on right and left sides. Top with 2 slices Deli Roast Beef, 2 tablespoons carrot mixture and 1/8 of herb mixture (about 1/4 cup). Fold right and left sides of wrapper over filling. Fold bottom edge up over filling and roll up tightly. Place seam-side down on serving platter. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling ingredients. Cover rolls with damp paper towel during assembly to prevent from drying out. Cut each spring roll diagonally in half. Serve with dipping sauce.