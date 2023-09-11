VIDEO: Seattle police officer laughs about woman hit, killed by patrol car

Authorities are investigating after shocking body cam video showed how one Seattle Police officer reacted to the death of a woman hit and killed by a patrol car during an emergency response.

Seattle Police on Monday released body cam video from officer Daniel Auderer—who is also the Vice President of the Seattle Police Officers Guild—in which he is heard insulting, joking and laughing about 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, who was struck in a crosswalk while police were responding to an overdose in the area.

"There is initially—he said she was in a crosswalk, there is a witness that said, 'No she wasn’t,' but that could be different, because I don’t think she was thrown 40 feet, either," Auderer says in the video, as confirmed by Seattle Police.

Kandula was the Northeastern University student who was killed Jan. 23, 2023. She was hit by a Seattle Police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave N and Thomas St in the South Lake Union neighborhood.

Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority-one call when the incident happened. The officer was going 74mph in a 25mph speed zone.

"She is dead," Auderer says, then laughs. "No, it’s a regular person—yeah, yeah, just write a check, just, yeah," he laughs again, "$11,000. She was 26 anyway, she had limited value."

SPD released a statement online that says, in part:

"The following video was identified in the routine course of business by a department employee, who, concerned about the nature of statements heard on that video, appropriately escalated their concerns through their chain of command to the Chief’s Office which, following a review of the video, referred the matter to OPA for investigation into the context in which those statements were made and any policy violation that might be implicated. This is what department policy and the City’s Accountability Ordinance require."

SPD further stated:

"While any incident of public concern is under OPA, SPD or OIG review, no City employee should comment, either in their official or personal capacity, in a way that suggests that any factual, policy, or legal conclusions have been reached about the incident."

The Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Seattle Police for further comment, but has not yet heard back.