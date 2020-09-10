Vice President Mike Pence to visit Janesville on Monday

article

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Janesville on Monday, Sept. 14 -- the first of three stops on a campaign swing across the U.S.

Pence will speak at the Holiday Inn Conference Center at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The vice president is expected to deliver remarks regarding job growth, trade and Joe Biden's campaign agenda.

The event is open for general admission at 9 a.m. that day, tickets available online on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 7 in La Crosse where he spoke at Dairyland Power Cooperative.

After speaking in Janesville, Pence will travel for similar stops in Bozeman, Montana and Zanesville, Ohio.