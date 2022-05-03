Veteran killed in Milwaukee reckless driving crash: 'Really hurts'

A Milwaukee man survived the Vietnam War and homelessness, but not reckless driving.

Fred Fojut said his friend, Gerald Newton, died after a car hit him Saturday afternoon, April 30 near 20th and Burleigh.

"I was in tears so bad," he said. "I had to pull over for 10 minutes. I was driving. I couldn’t see I was crying so hard."

A report from the county medical examiner said the 72-year-old was standing at a bus stop when a speeding car ran a red light and crashed into another car. Police said the car then hit and killed Newton.

"It’s sad when bad stuff like this happens to good people. It really hurts friends, it really hurts family," said Fojut.

Fred Fojut

Fojut and Newton had a bond solidified through service; he took the veteran in a few years ago. Fojut said Newton didn't take many pictures, but he is left with warm memories.

"He served in the military with my dad in the Vietnam War," said Fojut. "Definitely in your heart. Definitely in your heart all day."

Intersection of 20th and Burleigh

Fojut wants the reckless driving to end so no one else has to feel the pain he does.

"Just don’t be in a rush. You have to slow down," he said.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the cash is under investigation, and no charges have been referred to the district attorney's office yet.

Fojut said he is arranging a burial for Newton.