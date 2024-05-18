article

Max the Cat, a beloved member of the Vermont State University community, will earn his "doctor of litter-ature" at graduation this weekend.

The Castleton, Vermont college will give Max an honorary degree to celebrate Max’s friendliness and warm presence on the campus for the past four years.

"Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years," the school said in a Facebook post.

Max the Cat ((Vermont State University Marketing team)

Max, a tabby, lives in a house with his human family near campus, where he likes to hang out with students who pick him up for selfies. He even goes on tours with prospective students, Max’s owner Ashley Dow told the Associated Press.

"So he decided that he would go up on campus, and he just started hanging out with the college students, and they love him," Dow said. "I don't even know how he knows to go, but he does, and then he'll follow them on their tour."

Dow said she’s known on campus as Max’s mom, and she often encounters alumni who want to know how Max is doing.

Max the Cat ((Vermont State University Marketing team)

Max won’t be at the graduation ceremony. Rather, he’ll have his degree personally delivered at a later date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.