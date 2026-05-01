Vehicle strikes, kills New Berlin man in Walworth County town

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The Brief A 65-year-old New Berlin man died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle at Highway 20 and Townline Road in the Town of Troy. The driver, a 50-year-old man from Norman, Oklahoma, was arrested for homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle. The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.



A 65-year-old New Berlin man died after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Troy on Thursday, April 30. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

Pedestrian struck, killed

What we know:

The Walworth County Communications Center received a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday reporting an unresponsive male in the middle of Highway 20 and Townline Road in the Town of Troy. Additional 911 callers reported that a westbound vehicle on Highway 20 struck a pedestrian.

After the collision, the striking vehicle returned to the scene and remained there until emergency services arrived.

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A news release says the East Troy Fire Department, along with the Village of East Troy Police Department, arrived on scene and located an unresponsive victim in the roadway. Life-saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced deceased by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.

A preliminary investigation was conducted. The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested for homicide by negligent use of a motor. The suspect was identified as a 50-year-old man from Norman, Oklahoma.

The victim's name will be released after the family has been notified.