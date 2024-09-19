Vehicle crashes into Milwaukee fire truck; driver flees scene

article

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash involving a Milwaukee fire truck on Thursday, Sept. 19.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 3:30 a.m., a vehicle collided into a parked fire truck that was on a call near Brady and Warren.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. No one was injured.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7212 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.