Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled due to listeria concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said GHGA is recalling several ready-to-eat vegetables due to possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on September 11, primarily in Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia.

For a complete list of the recalled products and packaging photos, click here.

The FDA says, "Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

The company was made aware of the possible contamination after a single product tested positive for listeria monocytogenes on September 16.

The FDA added although healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms, such as high fever and headaches, an infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

To date, there have been no reports of illnesses linked to the recall.

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to return them for a refund.

GHGA has also notified Kroger to remove the product from the shelves.

