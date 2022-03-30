Expand / Collapse search

Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base perform at American Family Field

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Robert Matthew Van Winkle known professionally as Vanilla Ice is seen performing onstage during day 1 of the 2021 Tortuga Music Festival on November 12, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, March 30 that Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature featuring Treach, and Rob Base will perform in the I Love the 90’s Tour postgame concert at American Family Field on Saturday, May 21 – after the Brewers take on the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. that evening.

A news release says all fans in attendance for the game are invited to stay to watch the concert. 

For super fans interested in access to the field for the show, a Field Pass may be purchased for $25 online at brewers.com/90sTour, over the phone at 414-902-4000, or by mentioning this event at the American Family Field Ticket Windows.

