Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base perform at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, March 30 that Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature featuring Treach, and Rob Base will perform in the I Love the 90’s Tour postgame concert at American Family Field on Saturday, May 21 – after the Brewers take on the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. that evening.

A news release says all fans in attendance for the game are invited to stay to watch the concert.

For super fans interested in access to the field for the show, a Field Pass may be purchased for $25 online at brewers.com/90sTour, over the phone at 414-902-4000, or by mentioning this event at the American Family Field Ticket Windows.

