Vandalism in Hartford, smashed bathroom mirrors at Independence Park

City of Hartford parks crews responded to some smashed bathroom mirrors at Independence Park last week.

According to the City of Hartford Administration Facebook page, a group of 20 kids with a soccer ball were viewed on camera in that area around the time of the vandalism, however, a clear view of faces could not be determined.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department or Parks Department.

The City of Hartford Administration Facebook page said the following:

"One of the unfortunate results of Springtime is that more issues happen in local parks which cost taxpayers for unnecessary repairs.

Please understand that none of your tax dollars are budgeted for vandalized public property so catching those responsible is very important."