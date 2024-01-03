Valentines for Wisconsin Veterans Homes; public invited to send cards

article

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is asking for caring individuals to send Valentine’s Day cards to our veterans living at the Wisconsin Veterans Homes in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove.

WDVA received 24,000 valentines in 2023 and spread a lot of love to all of our veterans, loved ones, and Gold Star families that reside in our homes.

Secretary-designee James Bond issued the following statement in a news release:

"Last year, the residents at our three Wisconsin Veterans Homes were thrilled to receive such an outpouring of Valentine’s Day wishes and thoughtful messages. It’s a fun way to bring joy to their day and let them know we appreciate their service to our country."

The public should mail Valentine’s Day cards to our veterans no later than Jan. 31, so they may arrive in time to be distributed to all Wisconsin Veterans Homes on Feb. 14. IMPORTANT: Do not include candy, food, or snacks with these due to allergies or dietary restrictions.

Send Valentine's Day cards to:

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Attn: Veteran Valentines

PO Box 7843

Madison, WI 53707-7843