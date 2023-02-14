Lakefront Brewery Valentine's Day weddings 'the way to do it'

Valentine's Day is supposed to be about love, and some couples celebrated Tuesday in what might be the most Wisconsin way possible.

While some pick a church and others pick a courthouse, for some couples, the choice was clear: Lakefront Brewery.

"Now the yeast has been added, and the fermentation of your love has begun," said Russ Klisch, the brewery's owner.

Love and the taste of beer was in the air. For year's, Lakefront Brewery has been known for wedding receptions and vow renewals on Valentine's Day. Ashley and William Hendrickson said, after many brewery tours, they knew the Lakefront Brewery chapel is where their loved would grow.

"This is the way to do it: It's nice and simple, low stress," said William.

Ashley and William Hendrickson get married at Lakefront Brewery on Valentine's Day

After 20 years, Michelle and Bobby smith finally tied the knot.

"We will never forget the anniversary, right?" Bobby said. "What's a better way to show we love each other after all these many years?"

Other couples, like Amy and Mike Zillmer, had the chance to toast to their love and renew their vows.

"We are fermented in our love forever," said Amy.