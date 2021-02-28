‘Vaccine jealousy’ among the mental health struggles caused by COVID

Between working from home, becoming a part-time teacher for your kids and not being able to do things as freely as we once did during the coronavirus pandemic, it's no wonder so many people are feeling stressed and depressed.

The pandemic has not been good for our mental health over the past year.

It’s been roughly a year since the world entered into a coronavirus pandemic.

"If you’re a health care worker, you’ve probably had to see way too much suffering," said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, psychologist, UW Health. "And that can really take a toll on a health care worker’s emotional, or mental, wellbeing."

"We’re seeing a higher rate of depression and anxiety compared to a year ago," said Dr. Mirgain.

Even COVID-19 itself has had an impact on mental health.

"Between 14 to 90 days post contracting the virus, many people were struggling with a secondary psychiatric disorder," said Dr. Mirgain.

Something new we’re also seeing is what's called "vaccine jealousy."

"There is also jealousy around," said Dr. Mirgain. "Maybe your friends and family members have gotten the vaccine an you haven’t yet, and you’re not sure when your turn is going to be coming up."

Doctors say acceptance of life's uncertainty is key to establishing your wellness, along with finding people to talk to.

"Grief really needs witnessing -- somebody safe to hear our experience and be present, too," said Dr. Mirgain.

Focus on what you can control, and celebrate every victory -- big and small -- and know that if you do need professional help, it's there for you.