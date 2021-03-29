Vaccination efforts expanding in Milwaukee, new clinics opening this week

Some Milwaukee landmarks are transforming into COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. That includes Maier Festival Park, where Summerfest goers will have the chance to get their shot before a September slate of shows.

The vaccination clinic at Maier Festival Park is a partnership with Pick 'n Save and Kroger Health beginning March 30. The clinic will be held at the Summerfest guest services building.

The clinic will be open every Tuesday and Thursday, plus some Saturdays. Patients must schedule an appointment first.

Addition vaccination clinics include:

North Division High School and South Division High School : Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. These clinics target residents of the ten Milwaukee zip codes identified as both low-vaccination and high vulnerability areas. All adults living in these zip codes are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and, in the first four days of operation, these two sites vaccinated more than 3,100 people.

The Wisconsin Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. appointment Only.

Then on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Black Historical Society will be open from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (27th & Center). No appointment is necessary.

Other vaccination clinics are planned at libraries, churches, and shelters.

