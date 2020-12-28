UW System to extend rapid-result COVID-19 testing into mid-January

The UW System will extend operations of "surge testing" until mid-January, according to a release Monday, Dec. 28.

Free rapid-response COVID-19 testing is being made available to community members as well as students and employees at sites across Wisconsin located on or near UW System university campuses.

"The UW System is happy to put the Wisconsin Idea into action and provide this resource to the people of Wisconsin," Regent President Andrew S. Petersen said. "It is a credit to the leadership from System and on our campuses that these testing sites have operated successfully and will now continue to help more Wisconsinites."

The sites have administered over 166,000 tests since early November, according to a release.

"Frequent testing is critical to minimizing the spread of COVID-19," said President Thompson. "With this extension, the UW System will continue to ensure that anyone who wants a test, can get a test."

If you are interested in a rapid test with results in about 15 minutes, register online at doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-653-861.

Individuals seeking to be tested will register online, proceed to the testing site, administer the test themselves under supervision, and label it for processing, according to a release.

Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test.

Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.