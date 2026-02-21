UW-Parkside 'security concern;' evacuation, shelter-in-place order issued

article

The Brief UW-Parkside issued a campus security due to a threat made on Saturday, Feb. 21. The alert told people to evacuate or shelter in place. An update from the university said the campus was closed at 10:13 a.m. due to a "security concern" and police are investigating.



The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has issued an alert regarding a threat to campus late Saturday morning, Feb. 21, telling people to evacuate immediately or shelter in place.

The alert was posted on UW-Parkside's official Facebook page. The university also sent out a text message alert.

UW-Parkside Alert

The campus is currently closed. UW-Parkside Police confirmed that the threat was made via phone, but could not provide any more information.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Campus Update

What we know:

Just before noon, UW-Parkside posted an update saying:

Dear Campus Community,

We are providing an update regarding the security alert that occurred earlier this morning.

At 10:13 a.m., the campus was closed following a reported security concern. Law enforcement is actively investigating the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, the campus remains closed at this time. All classes and events scheduled for this afternoon are suspended until further notice. We will provide another update as soon as law enforcement has concluded their investigation.

We are deeply grateful for the rapid and professional response of our local law enforcement partners and for the continued patience and cooperation of our campus community during this time.

The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority. Please continue to monitor your email and official alert channels for further instructions.

Sincerely,

University Administration

FOX6 is working to learn more about the situation.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.