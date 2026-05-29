UW-Madison police seek new leads in 1968 death of Christine Rothschild

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The Brief UW-Madison police are renewing their appeal for information about the 1968 murder of student Christine "Chris" Rothschild. Rothschild was found murdered next to campus's Sterling Hall on May 26, 1968. Anyone with information about Chris Rothschild is asked to contact the UWPD Tip Line at 608-265-2345.



Nearly six decades after her death, UW-Madison police are still searching for answers and information regarding the 1968 murder of Christine "Chris" Rothschild.

What we know:

On May 26, 1968, Rothschild was found murdered outside Sterling Hall on the university campus.

"We request those who knew Chris in any way to reach out and share their experiences with us," UW-Madison police said. "Whether you attended or visited UW-Madison during this time or lived in Ann Emery Hall, where Chris resided, we want to hear from you. Perhaps you saw something or someone and were unaware of the significance of this information."

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Chris Rothschild is asked to contact the UWPD Tip Line at 608-265-2345 or email crimetips@uwpd.wisc.edu.

Anonymous tips can be shared through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at www.p3tips.com.