UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof shares the latest COVID-19 vaccine info

Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer, joined FOX6 News on Thursday afternoon -- minutes after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

If formally approved by the FDA, the Moderna vaccine could hit Wisconsin before the end of December. Pfizer's vaccine is already being administered.

