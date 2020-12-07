UW Health designated hub for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distribution

UW Health announced on Monday, Dec. 7 that it will be serving as a regional distribution hub for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A news release indicates UW Health is preparing to serve as a central storage facility for the region’s supply of vaccine. Partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), UW Health will distribute the vaccine to health systems and long-term care facilities in the region.

Matt Anderson, senior medical director ambulatory operations for UW Health, issued this statement:

"These vaccines will be going to frontline healthcare workers first, and there are still uncertainties around the quantities we’ll get and the timing of their arrival. The public must remain diligent as it will not be widely available anytime soon."

The news release indicates representatives of the Centers for Disease Control have said it could be until summer before the general public could begin to be vaccinated.