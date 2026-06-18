UTV stolen from Brookfield business, truck seen towing it away
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police need your help in finding the person or persons who they say stole a Honda UTV from a Brookfield business.
Theft details
What we know:
According to the Brookfield Police Department, the theft happened on Sunday, June 14 at about 10 p.m.
A pickup truck, single cab, possibly with an extended bed, is seen towing away a black and orange 2018 Honda Pioneer 700 UTV.
Suspect truck towing away the UTV
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The theft happened at a business near 124th and Congress.
The UTV was on a silver/aluminum Rugged Terrain trailer with a gate on the back of it. The UTV has orange trim on the front and on the side panels. It had a black enclosure at the time of the theft that is covering the orange trim on the side.
2018 Honda Pioneer 700 UTV
UTV on the trailer
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Officer Orszulak at the City of Brookfield Police Department, 262-787-3702.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department sent FOX6 the information and pictures via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.