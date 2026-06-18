UTV stolen from Brookfield business, truck seen towing it away

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The Brief A Honda UTV was stolen from a Brookfield business on Sunday night, June 14. A white truck was seen towing it away. If you have any information on this incident, please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.



Police need your help in finding the person or persons who they say stole a Honda UTV from a Brookfield business.

Theft details

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, the theft happened on Sunday, June 14 at about 10 p.m.

A pickup truck, single cab, possibly with an extended bed, is seen towing away a black and orange 2018 Honda Pioneer 700 UTV.

Suspect truck towing away the UTV

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The theft happened at a business near 124th and Congress.

The UTV was on a silver/aluminum Rugged Terrain trailer with a gate on the back of it. The UTV has orange trim on the front and on the side panels. It had a black enclosure at the time of the theft that is covering the orange trim on the side.

2018 Honda Pioneer 700 UTV

UTV on the trailer

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Officer Orszulak at the City of Brookfield Police Department, 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 tips app.