USPS selects Oshkosh Defense for next-gen delivery vehicle fleet

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23 that it has awarded Oshkosh Defense, a contract to produce the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV), the USPS’s first large-scale fleet procurement in three decades.

The contract allows for the delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over a period of 10 years.

John Pfeifer, President & Chief Operating Officer, Oshkosh Corporation, issued the following statement in a news release:

"Oshkosh operates with unparalleled commitment to those who depend on our products and services to build, protect and serve communities around the world. We are honored to have been selected by the USPS to support their important work by manufacturing American-made Next Generation Delivery Vehicles that will connect every home and business across the United States for decades to come."

Oshkosh Defense will manufacture both zero emission battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE), upgrading the USPS fleet to be increasingly sustainable.

Under the contract announced, the USPS has committed to pay Oshkosh Defense $482 million to initiate engineering efforts to finalize the production vehicle design, and for tooling and factory build-out activities that are necessary prior to vehicle production.

Production of the next generation delivery vehicle is expected to begin in 2023.