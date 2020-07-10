USPS audit finds election day issues with 3rd-party carrier, sorting machines, computer glitches





MILWAUKEE -- Close to 750 ballots from Appleton and Oshkosh were found at this sorting center after the polls closed on election day. Turns out, the third party carrier didn't drop in time to be processed and delivered.



There were also problems in Fox Point and Milwaukee.



The 17-page audit found a Fox Point carrier admitted to not reviewing about 160 ballots to confirm the destination address before returning them to the Fox Point Village. There were also issues with Fox Point's ballot envelopes. A bar code confused sorting machines.



Finally, here in Milwaukee, the audit found 2,700 ballots were never mailed to voters because of a state computer glitch.



According to the executive director of the Milwaukee Elections Commission, more than 50% of voters affected got a replacement ballot or voted at the polls.



The state has since fixed the glitch.



Members of Congress asked for this audit to prevent any future problems.



We reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and the spokesman said the WEC wasn't aware the report had been released. They are reviewing it now.



Statement from Sen. Tammy Baldwin:



“I’m grateful to the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General for swiftly undertaking this investigation. I urge the USPS, in close collaboration with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, to immediately implement the report’s recommendations in order to improve communication and coordination moving forward. As the pandemic continues during this election year, we must ensure that every American can safely exercise their right to vote – whether by mail or in person - and has faith in our institutions to count their votes accurately and efficiently. Congress needs to step up now and help states expand vote-by-mail and early voting in the next COVID-19 relief package – this is not a partisan issue, but an American issue.”