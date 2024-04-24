article

The Milwaukee Public Market has been named the nation’s best public market in the USA Today 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the market announced on Wednesday.

After a nomination process and public voting, the Milwaukee Public Market emerged as the winner among 20 nominees from across the country.

"We knew that our public market held a special place in the heart of our community, but we are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of support that we received during the voting process," Paul Schwartz, the market's executive director, said in a news release.

Eastern Market in Detroit and Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia were awarded second and third places, respectively, leaders said.

"This distinction as the nation's top public market speaks volumes about our wonderful community," said Schwartz. "It's truly a city-wide achievement that is reflective of the spirit and strength of Milwaukee as a whole. On behalf of our vendors, who are the driving force behind this recognition, we are beyond grateful for this acknowledgement."

In addition to offering food and merchandise to locals and travelers alike, the Milwaukee Public Market hosts a number of events, including the free Riverwalk Commons Concert Series and the annual Harvest Festival.

Located at Water and St. Paul in the Historic Third Ward, the market is operated by Business Improvement District #2. It is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.