US strikes Iran: Milwaukee protesters call for peace

The U.S. and Israel conducted military strikes across Iran, prompting protests in downtown Milwaukee and reaction both locally around the world on Saturday.

Protests in Milwaukee

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee Anti-War Committee organized what it called an emergency protest at Zeidler Union Square. Protesters said the strikes were unnecessary, and they don't want to see war or innocent people killed.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation also organized a protest. That group took to Cathedral Square with strong messages calling for peace in Iran.

Protesters at Cathedral Square respond to U.S. strikes in Iran.

"We understand the situation in Iran was reaching a boiling point, that sporadic Donald Trump administration was probably going to do something erratic, like bomb Iran preemptively at the behest of Israel," said demonstrator Joseph Hamilton. "It wasn't surprising, but it was still distressing."

The other side:

The action came after weeks of warning from the U.S. about Iran's nuclear weapons program and clashes between protesters and the country’s government.

President Donald Trump said in a video posted on his Truth social media account that the U.S. had begun "major combat operations in Iran." He claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear weapons program and plans to develop missiles to reach U.S. and appealed to the Iranian people to "take over your government — it will be yours to take."

"May God bless and protect our troops as they attempt to liberate the long suffering people of Iran," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's highest-ranking Republican, said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

