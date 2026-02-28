US and Israel strike Iran; Wisconsin lawmakers, politicians react

article

The Brief The U.S. and Israel have begun "major combat operations" in Iran, President Trump says. Iran is retaliating by firing drones and missiles into Israel and American targets in the Middle East. The strikes have drawn praise and criticism from lawmakers, including those from Wisconsin.



The United States and Israel have conducted military strikes across Iran.

The action comes after weeks of warning from the U.S. about Iran's nuclear weapons program and clashes between protesters and the country’s government.

Iran has responded by firing drones and missiles into Israel and American targets.

You can follow the live updates here.

You can also read the reaction from other U.S. lawmakers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Reaction from local politicians

What they're saying:

(This list will be added to as more responses come into the FOX6 Newsroom)

U.S. Rep. Bryan George Steil (R-WI, 1st District)

"Let us all join in praying for our troops participating in Operation Epic Fury and those around the globe. God bless them and the United States of America."

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

"My whole career, I have been steadfast in the belief that doing the hard work of diplomacy is the answer, not war. I believed that when I voted against a war in Iraq and I believe it today. Iran poses a real threat and one we need to take head on, but getting into another endless war is not the answer.



"President Trump illegally bombed Iran, totally disregarding the Constitution, putting American troops in harm’s way, and starting another war in the Middle East with no end in sight. The Constitution is clear: if the President wants to start a war, Congress – elected by the people – needs to sign off on it. The Senate needs to come back immediately to vote on this President’s senseless and illegal bombings– I know where I stand.



"Have we learned nothing from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? Doubling down with another open-ended war without realistic goals or a strategy to win is not only foolish, but also recklessly puts Wisconsin’s sons and daughters at risk.



"President Trump pledged to the American people that he would not get involved in another foreign war, and this is yet another broken promise from this President. The President needs to listen to the people he represents: Americans want fewer foreign wars and more focus on them and their everyday struggles."

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)

"May God bless and protect our troops as they attempt to liberate the long suffering people of Iran."

Libertarian Party of Wisconsin

"This conflict highlights President Trump’s hypocritical campaign promises to peace.

"Libertarians have long warned against the imperial entanglements that drain the future of working Americans to serve globalist crusades and foreign powers. Starting a war with Iran would be the ultimate expression of this poison: an unnecessary, unconstitutional adventure sold under the guise of "national security" but transparently designed to fight Israel’s battles on Washington’s dime. No American blood should be spilled, no trillions more borrowed and inflated away, for Jerusalem’s ambitions."

(Full statement in the document below)

.