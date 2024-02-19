Urban League honors equity, inclusion commitment in Milwaukee

article

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League honored on Monday, Feb. 19 those who made a commitment to equity and inclusion.

The Urban League's annual "Equal Opportunity Day' luncheon was held at Milwaukee's Pfister Hotel Monday. FOX6's Aaron Maybin was the emcee for the event.

The luncheon featured a panel discussion on 2023 milestones with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Attorney John Daniels, Jr.

Urban League officials said the event was about recognizing a variety of people.

Attorney Daniels, Jr. also received the Whitney Young Jr. Award. It is the highest honor given by the Urban League and honors the life and legacy of Young, the longtime national Urban League president.

Following the luncheon, the Urban League launched a special program to help local entrepreneurs move their product to retail shelves.