'Unwrapped Waukesha': Restaurants changing ingredients for good cause

Four Waukesha restaurants are changing their recipes to create delicious dishes – using fast food ingredients – and it's all for a good cause. Lynda Kohler, president and CEO of SHARP Literacy, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on "Unwrapped Waukesha."

All proceeds benefit Sharp Literacy which delivers educational programming to hundreds of k3-5th grade students across southeastern Wisconsin. This fundraiser has been done before in Milwaukee, but this is the first time it's being done in Waukesha.



SHARP’s Unwrapped event challenges creative and community-minded chefs who give their time and talents to construct tasty gourmet bites using ingredients donated by McDonald’s suppliers. A new twist for Unwrapped Waukesha Edition - beer is literally being added to the mix! In addition to using core components from the McDonald’s, chefs will be incorporating Terrapin Coffee Oatmeal Stout, a few of their own favorite ingredients, as well as a variety of oils, herbs and spices into their savory or sweet Unwrapped dishes.

Participating restaurants in Unwrapped Waukesha Edition include (in alphabetical order):

Albanese’s Roadhouse

Club 400

Daybreak Prime Meats and Deli

Magellan’s on Main Street

The event takes place at Magellan's on Main street in Waukesha this Sunday from 1-4.

