Unwrapped Waukesha fundraiser; 8 restaurants participating

Eight Waukesha-area restaurants are participating in the third annual Unwrapped Waukesha fundraiser. The event challenges creative and community-minded chefs, who give their time and talents, to construct tasty gourmet bites using ingredients donated by McDonald’s suppliers.

In addition to using core components from McDonald’s, chefs will be utilizing a few of their own favorite ingredients, as well as a variety of oils, herbs and spices in their savory or sweet Unwrapped dishes.

Participating restaurants: