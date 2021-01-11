University of California plans to reopen for in-person classes fall 2021 across its 10 campuses

article

The University of California announced Monday that it is planning for a return to primarily in-person instruction systemwide starting fall 2021.

The 10-campus system, including UCLA and UC Irvine, has been holding primarily remote classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. University officials said they wanted to make an early announcement about fall classes so current and prospective students can plan accordingly.

"With robust research advancements and COVID-19 vaccines soon becoming available to students, staff and faculty, UC is preparing to welcome students back to all its campuses this fall, while remaining vigilant in all critical prevention efforts and continuing to prioritize the health and well-being of the University community," the office of UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D., said in a statement.

"As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes," said President Drake, who made the decision in consultation with the 10 UC chancellors. "Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience."

Specific plans for resumption of fall classes, including additional safety measures and starting dates, will be announced by individual UC campuses as they continue to coordinate closely with local public health agencies and follow all local and state health guidelines.

Additional details were not immediately available.