United States Postal Service jobs in Wisconsin; earn up to $37/hour
MILWAUKEE - The United States Postal Service (USPS) wants you! It is not hiring motivated and dynamic individuals in southeast Wisconsin.
USPS is hiring
What we know:
A news release says career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include:
- Multiple health and life insurance choices
- Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, similar to a 401(k)
- Vacation time and sick leave
Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
In particular, the USPS is hiring for the following jobs:
- Lead Automotive Technician $36.99/hour
- Automotive Technician $32.01/hour
- City Carrier Assistant $21.21/hour
- PTF City Carrier $26.28/hour
Job fair in Oak Creek
What you can do:
If you are interested in learning more about postal service jobs, you are invited to a USPS job fair on Friday, Feb. 20. It is being held at the Oak Creek Library/City Hall (8040 S. 6th Street) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the United States Postal Service.