United States Postal Service jobs in Wisconsin; earn up to $37/hour

Published  January 29, 2026 1:47pm CST
    • The USPS is filling various roles in Southeast Wisconsin, including Automotive Technicians and City Carriers.
    • Career positions offer comprehensive packages including health insurance, pensions, 401(k)-style plans, and paid leave.
    • Interested candidates can attend an in-person event on Friday, Feb. 20, at the Oak Creek Library.

MILWAUKEE - The United States Postal Service (USPS) wants you! It is not hiring motivated and dynamic individuals in southeast Wisconsin.

USPS is hiring

What we know:

A news release says career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include:

  • Multiple health and life insurance choices
  • Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, similar to a 401(k)
  • Vacation time and sick leave

Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.

In particular, the USPS is hiring for the following jobs: 

  • Lead Automotive Technician $36.99/hour
  • Automotive Technician $32.01/hour
  • City Carrier Assistant $21.21/hour
  • PTF City Carrier $26.28/hour

Job fair in Oak Creek

What you can do:

If you are interested in learning more about postal service jobs, you are invited to a USPS job fair on Friday, Feb. 20. It is being held at the Oak Creek Library/City Hall (8040 S. 6th Street) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the United States Postal Service.

