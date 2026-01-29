United States Postal Service jobs in Wisconsin; earn up to $37/hour

article

The Brief The USPS is filling various roles in Southeast Wisconsin, including Automotive Technicians and City Carriers. Career positions offer comprehensive packages including health insurance, pensions, 401(k)-style plans, and paid leave. Interested candidates can attend an in-person event on Friday, Feb. 20, at the Oak Creek Library.



The United States Postal Service (USPS) wants you! It is not hiring motivated and dynamic individuals in southeast Wisconsin.

USPS is hiring

What we know:

A news release says career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include:

Multiple health and life insurance choices

Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, similar to a 401(k)

Vacation time and sick leave

Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In particular, the USPS is hiring for the following jobs:

Lead Automotive Technician $36.99/hour

Automotive Technician $32.01/hour

City Carrier Assistant $21.21/hour

PTF City Carrier $26.28/hour

Job fair in Oak Creek

What you can do:

If you are interested in learning more about postal service jobs, you are invited to a USPS job fair on Friday, Feb. 20. It is being held at the Oak Creek Library/City Hall (8040 S. 6th Street) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.