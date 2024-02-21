Expand / Collapse search

United flight diverted to Chicago due to security issue: FAA

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
9:35AM
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles from New Jersey was diverted to Chicago after the crew reported a safety issue Wednesday morning. 

The FAA says Flight 1533 landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 7:40 a.m. after the crew reported a security issue. 

The Boeing 787 departed from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport. 

The FAA is currently investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 