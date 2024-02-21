United flight diverted to Chicago due to security issue: FAA
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles from New Jersey was diverted to Chicago after the crew reported a safety issue Wednesday morning.
The FAA says Flight 1533 landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 7:40 a.m. after the crew reported a security issue.
The Boeing 787 departed from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport.
The FAA is currently investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.