United flight diverted to Chicago due to security issue: FAA

A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles from New Jersey was diverted to Chicago after the crew reported a safety issue Wednesday morning.

The FAA says Flight 1533 landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 7:40 a.m. after the crew reported a security issue.

The Boeing 787 departed from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

The FAA is currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.