Unique space and food offered on the east side

It’s not often that two restaurants occupy the same space, but times are changing
This morning he’s at Makk’n’Cheese and Juana Taco – Milwaukee’s newest dual restaurant concept.
MILWAUKEE - It’s not often that two restaurants occupy the same space, but times are changing and Brian is ready to show off the unique space and food offered on the Eastside.
This morning he’s at Makk’n’Cheese and Juana Taco – Milwaukee’s newest dual restaurant concept.
Inside a relatively small kitchen on Milwaukee’s eastside you’ll find two restaurants working side by side
Brian is at Makk’n’ Cheese and Juana Taco where you can get a side of tacos with a bowl of mac and cheese.
Having trouble deciding between a big bowl of mac and cheese or a plate of street tacos?
Brian is on Milwaukee’s eastside at Makk’n’ Cheese and Juana Tacos where comfort food comes first.
It’s not often that two restaurants occupy the same space and ktichen, but times are changing
Brian is at a unique space on Milwaukee’s eastside that offers cheesy goodness in many different forms.
The owners of Makk’n’Cheese in Bay View have been called gooey cheesy wizards
Brian is at Milwaukee’s newest dual restaurant concept where little cravings are rewarded with bold flavors.
Having trouble deciding between street tacos and a big bowl of mac and cheese?
Brian is in the kitchen at Makk’n’ Cheese and Juana Tacos where two local Milwaukeeans are cooking up tasty south of the border inspired cuisine.