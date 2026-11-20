The Brief No Union Grove students, current or former, appear in the two suspected child sexual abuse images found on former superintendent Thomas Johnson’s phone. The images come from unrelated national cases, with no other illegal files found on his devices. Following his Nov. 4 arrest, two child pornography possession charges were referred as the investigation continues.



The Union Grove school administrator has been charged with possession of child pornography. As the investigation continues, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says it found no evidence that the images in question are of current or former student(s) from Union Grove High School or Union Grove Elementary School.

Investigation

What To Know:

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) previously flagged both images, and their investigators have encountered them in other cases across the country. So far, detectives have found no additional images of suspected child sexual abuse material on the seized devices.

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Thomas Johnson was serving as superintendent of Union Grove High School when detectives took him into custody on Nov. 4, as part of an investigation into the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.

The sheriff’s office previously referred two counts of possession of child pornography to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration. Those are the only charges the Sheriff’s Office is recommending at this time. If new evidence supports additional charges, the Sheriff’s Office will refer them for review.

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What they're saying:

"I hope it brings families some peace of mind to know that our Detectives found no evidence that a student from either school appears in these two images. To date, they have found no additional images of suspected child sexual abuse material on Mr. Johnson’s cell phone or any of the other devices they examined," said Sheriff David Zoerner. "I’m proud of the care our detectives have taken to verify these findings. They will continue to examine the evidence thoroughly and follow every credible lead."

The investigation remains active. No students or staff have come forward with additional information.

What you can do:

If you have information about this case, please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau or speak with an administrator at Union Grove High School or Union Grove Elementary School.

The backstory:

The Union Grove school administrator facing charges of possession of child pornography, Thomas Johnson, appeared in court Thursday morning, Nov. 12. He entered a not guilty plea and waived his preliminary hearing.

Search warrants and the criminal complaint revealed a lot about this case when charges were filed. However, many unanswered questions remain.

One of the biggest questions is who told Johnson about the investigation before investigators were assigned to the case.

Thomas Johnson

In the criminal complaint, it says Johnson admitted he talked with someone from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 22.

This happened after school, in his office, the day after the anonymous letter was sent out that triggered this entire investigation.

When law enforcement asked Johnson why he didn’t mention that interaction earlier, he said he forgot.

Citing a pending investigation, both the Racine and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Offices declined to identify this employee from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

When asked about this question, Johnson's attorney Patrick Cafferty said "That's not part of the process in this case. So I don't have anything to say about that."

Another big question is whether the child pornography found on Johnson’s phone was of his past or former students. Authorities declined to answer.

In the criminal complaint, it says the author of the anonymous letter wrote, "I saw his text messages from what I think are passed students or current students that are inappropriate. There were some pictures as well."

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office didn't give an answer.

That office is leading this investigation because the Racine County Sheriff’s Office handed it off to them, citing a conflict of interest.

In court

What they're saying:

When asked if Johnson had anything to say to the Union Grove High School community, Johnson's attorney said, "What he says is he is presumed innocent, and he has entered a plea of not guilty."

Johnson posted his $250,000 bail and is now out of custody. He has a no-contact order with any minors and cannot use devices with internet capability.

Thomas Johnson (center)

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Johnson didn’t respond when the media asked him questions on his way out of court this morning.

He is expected back in court for a pretrial on Jan. 4.