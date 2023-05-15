Union Grove house fire near Crabtree and Mill

article

Racine County sheriff's deputies responded to a fire near Crabtree and Mill in Union Grove on Monday morning, May 15.

Racine deputies arrived at the house fire around 11 a.m.

Officials were able to account for one resident of the house and several pets.

Multiple fire departments responded and safely had the fire under control. There was no damage to any adjacent buildings, and no one or pets were injured.

Deputies said the fire most likely originated in the attached garage. The resident of the house and several neighbors reported hearing an explosion before seeing the smoke and flames.