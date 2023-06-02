Union Grove apartments garage fire, multiple agencies respond
UNION GROVE, Wis. - A Union Grove apartment complex garage fire Friday, June 2 prompted a response from multiple agencies.
It started on 10th Avenue near High Street around 5:45 p.m. A sheriff's deputy was first to arrive and found heavy fire coming from a row of detached garages.
The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department began putting out the fire with help from numerous other agencies. It was brought under control in about an hour.
Deputies safely evacuated residents from the three apartment buildings. The fire did not spread to the apartment complex or a neighboring residence.
No injuries were reported.