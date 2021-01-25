'Uncertain': After Packers' loss, fans question Rodgers' future

The Packers' loss is a blow to fans. But comments made by star quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the game, have some fans even more upset.

Rodgers says his future with the Packers is uncertain.

That one word has some fans also feeling uncertain about what next season will bring.

As if Sunday's loss in the NFC Championship wasn’t bad enough, Packers fans all over Wisconsin are walking on eggshells after Rodgers made comments about his future with the team:

Aaron Rodgers

"A lot of guys' futures – you know, are uncertain. Myself included," he said.

The 37-year-old's words are echoing throughout the state.

"That just makes me nervous, really. I don’t really know what’s going to be his next step!"

Rodgers is a leading contender for a third NFL MVP award. This year marks a decade since the Packers — led by number 12 — won a Super Bowl.

"I think we need to get rid of him," Fan John Ewing said. He believes it’s time to move on.

"They get paid to do one thing – and that’s win. C’mon, guys!" Ewing said.

Rodgers has three years remaining on a 134-million dollar, four-year deal. Head coach Matt LaFleur – when asked Sunday night if Rodgers will be back:

"I sure as hell hope so," he said. "I mean, the guy is the MVP of this league. He’s the heart and soul of this football team."

Dr. Barbara Meyer, a UWM professor with an area of expertise in sports psychology, says the feelings expressed by Rodgers Sunday are natural.

"You don’t train 12 months a year, practice and are away from family in COVID situations to come in second," she said. "That’s not the outcome anyone wanted. What a professional he is to get up there in front of all those questions so soon after – I think we were hearing from someone whose day on the job didn’t go as planned."

And it turns out a lot of people were watching. Last night's game was the highest-rated tv broadcast since last year's super bowl.