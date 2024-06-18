Uline warehouse hiring event; 65 positions, pay starts at $63K per year

article

Uline in Kenosha is hosting a warehouse hiring event on Wednesday, June 19.

The distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials is seeking to hire 65 English and Spanish-speaking positions to their warehouse team. A news release says Uline offers pay from $63,000 to $86,000 per year (based on position), benefits, stable employment and growth opportunities.

In Kenosha County alone, Uline employs over 3,500 people and operates 10 million square feet with plans of continued expansion, the release says.

Available positions

Forklift Operator

Days (English and Spanish-speaking positions available)

Hours: Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pay from $25 to $32 per hour

Forklift Operator

Overnights (English and Spanish-speaking positions available)

Hours: Sunday - Thursday, 9 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.

Pay from $29 to $36 per hour

Uline's warehouse hiring even is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 12657 Uline Way in Kenosha. In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals should pre-register online at uline.jobs/hiring-events to secure an interview.

Note: Registration is strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time.